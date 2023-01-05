Gran Turismo Movie Sneak Peek Provides First Footage

Sony Pictures has released the first Gran Turismo movie sneak peek, giving us the first look at how the upcoming racing video game adaptation will look like.

“Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver,” says the synopsis.

Check out the Gran Turismo movie sneak peek below:

The Gran Turismo movie adaptation is directed by Neill Blomkamp from a screenplay written by co-executive producer Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. It stars David Harbour, Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, Djimon Hounsou, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Daniel Puig, Josha Stradowski, and German actor Thomas Kretschmann.

It is produced by Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Doug Belgrad, and Dana Brunetti, with game creator Kazunori Yamauchi executive producing. The film is currently slated for an August 11, 2023, theatrical release.