Plane Final Trailer Previews Gerard Butler & Mike Colter Team-Up

The final Plane trailer for Lionsgate’s action thriller has been revealed (via IGN), highlighting some of the film’s suspense-filled sequences. It is scheduled to arrive in theaters next week on Friday, January 13.

The new Plane trailer features Gerard Butler portraying a pilot who has no choice but to team up with a fugitive in order to save his stranded passengers from terrorists.

Check out the final Plane trailer below:

Based on Charles Cumming’s book, the film is directed by Jean-François Richet from a screenplay co-written by Cumming, J.P. Davis, and Matt Cook. The film stars Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, Daniella Pineda, Paul Ben-Victor, Remi Adeleke, Joey Slotnick, Evan Dane Taylor, Claro de los Reyes, and Tony Goldwyn.

“In the white-knuckle action movie Plane, pilot Brodie Torrance saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning,” reads the synopsis. “When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare, an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare’s help, and will learn there’s more to Gaspare than meets the eye.”

Plane is produced by Butler, Alan Siegel, Luillo Ruiz, Marc Butan, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, and Mark Vahradian. Executive producers are Michael Cho, Tim Lee, Gary Raskin, Alastair Burlingame, and Vicki Dee Rock. It is a co-production between Lionsgate and Pimienta Films, with Olivia Hill Media and Paprika Financing set to co-finance the project.