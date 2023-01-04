Evil Dead Rise Trailer Shows Deadites Crashing a Family Reunion

The first full Evil Dead Rise trailer has been released, giving fans their first look at the next entry in Sam Raimi’s iconic horror series. The trailer shows a family reunion that goes horribly wrong as a result of otherworldly evil.

“Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Evil Dead Rise tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable,” reads the film’s synopsis.

Check out the official Evil Dead Rise trailer below:

Witness the mother of all evil in the official trailer for Evil Dead Rise – only in theaters April 21. #EvilDeadRise pic.twitter.com/CMtitMZumK — Evil Dead (@EvilDead) January 4, 2023

Evil Dead Rise will be led by Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings) and Lily Sullivan (Picnic at Hanging Rock), along with Gabrielle Echols (Reminiscence), Morgan Davies (The Girlfriend Experience), and Nell Fisher (Northspur). Executive producer and franchise star Bruce Campbell previously confirmed that the upcoming film wouldn’t have any ties to the previous films and will mainly center around the Necronomicon.

Evil Dead Rise is being written and directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole In The Ground), who was handpicked by franchise creator Sam Raimi, as well as Bruce Campbell and Robert Tapert. It is executive produced by Raimi, Campbell, Tapert, Romel Adam, John Keville, and Macdara Kelleher.