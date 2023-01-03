Evil Dead Rise Clip Previews New Deadite Threat

Evil Dead star and acting legend Bruce Campbell took to social media to share a new sneak peek at the upcoming trailer for the new entry in the horror franchise, Evil Dead Rise.

Campbell — who acts as a producer on the film and won’t star in it — shared a brief video on Twitter calling the upcoming film the “scariest one yet.” The new clip shows off a better image of what looks to be the latest Deadite threat that the characters of the film will have to face off against. A trailer will be released tomorrow.

Check out the Evil Dead Rise clip below:

Let’s start the new year off right – here’s a little something special for you…#EvilDeadRise pic.twitter.com/QWMdPH9rN4 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) January 3, 2023

Evil Dead Rise will be led by Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings) and Lily Sullivan (Picnic at Hanging Rock), along with Gabrielle Echols (Reminiscence), Morgan Davies (The Girlfriend Experience), and Nell Fisher (Northspur). Executive producer and franchise star Bruce Campbell previously confirmed that the upcoming film wouldn’t have any ties to the previous films and will mainly center around the Necronomicon.

The fifth installment is expected to tell a modern-day urban horror story that will take the franchise out of its classic woods setting and into the city for the first time. The movie will tell the twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish family imaginable.

Evil Dead Rise is being written and directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole In The Ground), who was handpicked by franchise creator Sam Raimi, as well as Bruce Campbell and Robert Tapert. It is executive produced by Raimi, Campbell, Tapert, Romel Adam, John Keville, and Macdara Kelleher.