Exclusive The Old Way Clip Introduces Cowboy Nicolas Cage

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive clip from The Old Way, the Nicolas Cage-led western film that is set to release in theaters on January 6 and through video-on-demand on January 13.

“Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage stars in his first-ever Western as Colton Briggs, a cold-blooded gunslinger turned respectable family man,” reads the film’s synopsis. “When an outlaw and his gang put Colton and his family in peril, Colton is forced to take up arms with an unlikely partner — his 12-year-old daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) — in this action-filled film that builds toward its fateful showdown with pulse-pounding suspense.”

Check out the exclusive The Old Way clip below:

The Old Way was written by Carl W. Lucas and directed by Brett Donowho. It stars Nicolas Cage, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Noah Le Gros, Clint Howard, and Kerry Knuppe, with Nick Searcy and Shiloh Fernandez.