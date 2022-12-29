Terror Train 2 Trailer Sets Tubi Premiere Date for Horror Sequel

Tubi has unveiled the official trailer for Terror Train 2, the forthcoming sequel to its recently released slasher horror remake of the 1980 Jamie Lee Curtis-led film of the same name. It is scheduled to make its debut on December 31, 2022, exclusively on Tubi.

The video continues to follow the remaining survivors a year after the events of the first film. As they return to the place of their nightmares, they must face another evil in order to survive the titular train.

Check out the official Terror Train 2 trailer below:

“Having survived the carnage, Robyn Alomar and Tim Rozon will reprise their characters in Terror Train 2, which takes place over a year after the gruesome, vengeful murders took the lives of multiple college seniors aboard the now infamous Terror Train,” reads the synopsis. “In the sequel, the remaining survivors are coerced to take a New Year’s Eve redemption ride on the very same train, where a new evil awaits and the terrified passengers must once again fight to survive the ride.”

The sequel is directed by Philippe Gagnon from a screenplay written by Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin. It is produced by Graham Ludlow and Kaleigh Kavanagh with Ludlow, Shari Segal and Brook Peters serving as executive producers.

“Our remake reintroduced a new generation to Terror Train, and now Tubi’s first ever horror sequel expands on the premise with a completely original storyline,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi (via Bloody Disgusting). “This new ride aboard the Terror Train begins on New Year’s Eve with ‘Final Girl’ Alana and the mysterious Magician facing a new menace in this horror whodunit.”