Babylon Featurette Highlights Epic Dramedy’s Big Ensemble Cast

Nearly a week after the theatrical release of Babylon, Paramount Pictures has dropped a brand new behind-the-scenes featurette for Damien Chazelle’s all-star period dramedy. Despite the film’s poor box office turnout during its weekend opening premiere, it is still garnering positive reviews from critics, who are praising Margot Robbie’s electric performance as Nellie LaRoy.

The new Babylon featurette highlights Chazelle’s ensemble cast of A-list stars and familiar supporting actors. It also features commentary from the Oscar-nominated director as he talks about the challenge of handling this massive cast.

Check out the new Babylon featurette below:

Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles. The story takes place during the film industry’s major shift from silent films to talkies. “A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood,” reads the synopsis.

The all-star cast includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Spike Jonze, Jean Smart, Samara Weaving, Max Minghella, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Phoebe Tonkin, Rory Scovel, Lukas Haas, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, Damon Gupton, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li, with Li set as Anna May Wong.

Babylon is written and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man). Producers are Olivia Hamilton, Matthew Plouffe, and Marc Platt. It is executive produced by Tobey Maguire, Helen Estabrook, and Adam Siegel.

The film is currently nominated for five Golden Globe awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Calva, Best Actress for Robbie, and Best Supporting Actor for Pitt.