Chris Rock: Selective Outrage Is Netflix’s First Live Comedy Special

Netflix has announced that Chris Rock’s forthcoming comedy event titled Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will officially be streaming live on March 4, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT. This marks Netflix’s first-ever live comedy special which will see the veteran comedian perform in Baltimore.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage serves as Rock’s second collaboration with Netflix and comes five years after his first stand-up special with the streamer, Chris Rock: Tamborine. The announcement also came with the release of its first key art and teaser, which you can now check below.

Further details about the historic comedy event are still being kept under wraps. It’s also unclear whether or not, Rock will use the special to finally address the controversial 2022 Oscars slap involving him and Will Smith, who got offended by Rock’s “G.I. Jane joke” directed toward Jade Pinkett Smith. Following Smith’s behavior, he received a ten-year ban from The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences which prohibited him from attending any Oscars event.

The live event builds on Netflix’s legacy of leadership in live comedy. Netflix is a Joke: The Festival was the biggest live, in-person event in Netflix history, taking place in spring 2022. It sold more than 260,000 tickets, featuring more than 330 comedians performing 295 shows across more than 35 venues in Los Angeles.