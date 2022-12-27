Exclusive Exceptional Beings Trailer Shows a Godly Conflict

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive trailer from Exceptional Beings, the upcoming psychological action fantasy thriller from co-directors Njedeh Anthony and Christian Kazadi. The film will release digitally, on DVD, and through video-on-demand on January 31, 2023.

“Two Immortal Gods, Athena and Hermes, who have lived on earth for over 4000 years, find out that there is much to the planet than they have always believed, when then come into contact with Mina, a woman who makes them question their own reality,” reads the film’s synopsis. “They track her existence, from her birth to the present, across multiple cities and countries, trying to understand her existence, if she is human or much for. Their search to understand Mina, ends up becoming a journey for them to better understand themselves and their Godhood.”

Check out the exclusive Exceptional Beings trailer below:

Exceptional Beings is co-directed by Njedeh Anthony and Christian Kazadi. It stars Ciarra Carter, Dane Oliver, Rachel Thundat, Bunmi Famuyiwa, Clark Moore, Chad Sano, Jean Charles, Sarah Bonrepaux, Victoria Antonelli, and Eric Roberts.

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has acquired the North American rights for the film.