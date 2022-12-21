Exclusive The Stalking Fields Trailer Previews High-Stakes Action Thriller

ComingSoon is debuting the final trailer for The Stalking Fields, the upcoming action thriller film from director Ric Maddox. The movie will be released digitally on January 17, 2023.

“A group of civilians run for their freedom when they find themselves caught in the middle of a Black Ops program designed to cure PTSD,” reads the film’s synopsis.

Check out the exclusive The Stalking Fields trailer below:

The Stalking Fields is written by Sean Crampton and Jordan Wiseley and directed by army veteran Ric Maddox. It stars Sean Crampton, Taylor Kalupa, Adam J. Harrington, Rachael Markarian, Jordan Wiseley, and Richard O. Ryan.