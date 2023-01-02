Exclusive Those Who Call Clip Raises the Tension

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive clip from Those Who Call, the upcoming horror film. The movie is set to release digitally on January 10, 2023.

“The film tells of two sisters that go on a road trip to Colorado,” reads the movie’s synopsis. “On their way there, their car breaks down in an abandoned old town. Soon they realize things aren’t what they seem, and they aren’t alone in the forest. They find themselves being hunted by a sadistic pagan cult and must do everything in their power to survive.”

Check out the exclusive Those Who Call clip below:

Those Who Call is written and directed by Anubys Lopez. It stars Angie Sandoval, Yetlanezi Rodriguez, Reese Fast, Kevin Kinkade, and Addison Cousins.