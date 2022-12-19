Exclusive The Disappearance of Toby Blackwood Clip Previews Eclectic Comedy

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive clip from The Disappearance of Toby Blackwood, the upcoming comedy film from director Joe Ahern. The film is set to release on December 20.

“A conspiracy theorist YouTube personality goes missing during the pandemic, and two friends try to find him without leaving their homes,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The Disappearance of Toby Blackwood was directed and co-written by Joe Ahern and co-written by Doug Mellard. It stars Grant Harvey, Joseph Russo, Jeremy Luke, Doug Mellard, Joe Ahern, Todd Giebenhain, and Arjay Smith, alongside Luis Guzmán, Doug Benson, and other renowned comedians.