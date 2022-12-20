Of An Age Trailer Shows a Short & Passionate Romance

A new trailer for Of An Age has been released, giving us a look at the intense romantic drama. The trailer shows two men who realize they have deep feelings for one another just as one of them has to leave.

“Of An Age is set in the summer of 1999 as a 17-year-old Serbian born, Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother,” reads the film’s synopsis.

Check out the official Of An Age trailer below:

Of An Age is written and directed by Goran Stolevski. It stars Elias Anton, Thom Green, and Hattie Hook. The film will have a limited theatrical release on February 10, followed by a nationwide theatrical release on February 17.