Barbie Teaser Trailer Shows Off Eccentric First Footage

The first Barbie teaser trailer has been released, setting the eccentric tone for the upcoming movie.

The Warner Bros. release has a summer 2023 release date window. It’s our best look yet at the cast, which is led by Margot Robbie, who also serves as a producer through her LuckyChap banner. The project is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig from a screenplay she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach.

Check out the Barbie teaser trailer below:

Joining Robbie are Ryan Gosling (La La Land) as Ken, America Ferrera (Ugly Betty), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Ariana Greenblatt (Love and Monsters), Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick…BOOM!), Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), Hari Nef (Transparent), and Will Ferrell as the CEO of a toy company.

The film is produced by LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerly and Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner along with Josey McNamara and Ynon Kreiz. This marks Robbie’s latest collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures after starring as fan-favorite anti-hero Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad, 2020’s Birds of Prey, and 2021’s The Suicide Squad.