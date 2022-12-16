Exclusive Free Puppies! Clip Previews Inspiring Documentary

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive clip from Free Puppies!, the moving documentary about dog rescue in America. The film will be released on DVD and through video-on-demand on December 13. You can learn more about dog rescue and advocacy at DogTime.

“Free Puppies! travels across the country’s political divide to explore one of the many areas where no public animal services exist, and volunteers — many of them women — step in,” reads the documentary’s synopsis. “The story follows rescuers Monda Wooten, Ann Brown, and Ruth Smith, and the network of independent ‘rescue ladies’ who patrol vast rural counties in the Tennessee Valley caring for stray and surrendered dogs.”

Check out the exclusive Free Puppies! clip below:

Free Puppies! comes from filmmakers Samantha Wishman and Christina Thomas and follows Monda Wooten, Ann Brown, and Ruth Smith.