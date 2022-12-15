A Good Person Trailer Shows Friendship in an Unlikely Place

The first official trailer for Zach Braff’s upcoming film A Good Person is out now, previewing the journey Florence Pugh goes through after a tragic accident.

The film stars Pugh alongside a star-studded cast, which includes Morgan Freeman, Molly Shannon, Chinaza Uche, and Celeste O’Connor. The film is written and directed by Zach Braff, who previously directed 2004’s Garden State and the 2014 film Wish I Was Here.

Check out the A Good Person trailer below:

“Daniel (Morgan Freeman) is brought together with Allison (Florence Pugh), the once thriving young woman with a bright future who was involved in an unimaginable tragedy that took his daughter’s life,” reads the official synopsis of the film. “As grief-stricken Daniel navigates raising his teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks redemption, they discover that friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places.”

A Good Person is set to release in select theaters on March 24, 2023, followed by a wide release on March 31, 2023.