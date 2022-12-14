65 Trailer: Adam Driver Crashes on a Dinosaur-Filled Planet

Sony Pictures revealed the official 65 trailer for the forthcoming sci-fi action thriller, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 10, 2023. The video features Adam Driver as a man who has crash-landed his ship on an unknown deserted planet. There, he discovers that the planet is inhabited by prehistoric dinosaurs. While trying to fight for his survival, he must also protect the planet’s sole survivor: a young girl portrayed by Ariana Greenblatt.

65 is written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who are best known for co-writing A Quiet Place and directing the 2019 slasher film Haunt. The film is led by Adam Driver (Star Wars films), Ariana Greenblatt (Love and Monsters), and Chloe Coleman (My Spy).

Check out the official 65 trailer below:

“After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth … 65 million years ago,” reads the synopsis. “Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.”

The film is produced by Beck and Woods through their Beck/Woods banner along with Evil Dead creator and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi through his Raimi Productions banner. This will also mark the directing duo’s latest collaboration with Sam Raimi after working together on one episode of Quibi’s 50 States of Fright. Additional producers are Raimi Productions’ Zainab Azizi and Debbie Liebling, with Douglas Merrifield set as an executive producer.

Besides 65, Adam Driver will next be seen in a few high-profile projects, including Michael Mann’s Ferrari biopic and Francis Ford Coppola’s epic drama Megalopolis. Meanwhile, Greenblatt and Coleman have both also been cast in upcoming big-budget projects, with Greenblatt set to appear in Eli Roth’s star-studded film adaptation of Borderlands. As for Coleman, she will next star alongside Chris Pine in Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.