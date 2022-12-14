Scream VI Teaser Trailer Previews Ghostface Terrorizing NYC

Paramount Pictures has released the official Scream VI teaser trailer previewing Ghostface’s latest rampage, which takes place in New York City rather than the familiar Woodsboro. The horror movie is out in just a few months and will arrive in theaters on March 10, 2023.

Scream 6 will see the directors of the 2022 film Scream return, with Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett stepping back into the franchise after the success of the fifth film. The next installment will reportedly continue with “the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

Check out the Scream VI teaser trailer below:

Franchise vets Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere will be reprising their respective roles as Gale Weathers and Kirby Reed. Joining them in the untitled film are some returning cast members of 2022’s Scream, including Melissa Barrera (Vida), Jenna Ortega (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Mason Gooding (Booksmart), and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers). They will also be joined by franchise newcomers Delmot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori.

The first film, released in 1996, was a surprise smash upon its debut, helping to revive the horror genre for the decade. It became the highest-grossing slasher movie of all time until it was dethroned by 2018’s Halloween reboot. The first movie’s success spawned a franchise that includes three sequels, the first of which remained equally as successful as the first, while the previous two saw middling box office returns and mixed reviews.