Exclusive Jurassic Punk Clip Goes Behind-the-Scenes of Iconic Movies

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive clip from Jurassic Punk, the upcoming documentary about acclaimed visual effects artist Steve Williams. The film is directed by Scott Leberecht and will release digitally and through video-on-demand on December 16.

“Steve Williams is considered a pioneer in computer animation,” reads the doc’s synopsis. This intimate account examines his life story and events surrounding the historical moment when digital dinosaurs walked onto the silver screen in Jurassic Park. Steve and a chorus of expert witnesses recount a dramatic tale of rebellion and revolution at Lucasfilm’s Industrial Light & Magic in the early 1990s — a time when creating realistic creatures with a computer was considered impossible. Decades later, Steve struggles to reckon with his chaotic past.”

Check out the exclusive Jurassic Punk clip below:

Jurassic Punk features interviews with industry legends Phil Tippett (Star Wars), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2, Peacemaker), Jamie Hyneman (MythBusters), and more.