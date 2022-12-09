The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Trailer Previews Apple TV+ Animated Short

Apple TV+ has revealed the official trailer for the upcoming short film adaptation of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, based on Charles Mackesy’s 2019 bestselling book of the same name. The video features an unlikely group of friends as they embark on a journey to find home. The short will be available for streaming on December 25.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is directed by Mackesy and Peter Baynton from a screenplay adapted by Jon Croker. The film features the voices of Tom Hollander as The Mole, Idris Elba as The Fox, Gabriel Byrne as The Horse, and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as The Boy.

The short is described as a story of kindness, friendship, courage, and hope for viewers of all ages in a heartwarming. It is a poignant and heartfelt journey that follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox, and a horse traveling together in the boy’s search for home.

Producers are Matthew Freud, Cara Speller of NoneMore Productions, and J.J. Abrams & Hannah Minghella of Bad Robot Productions. It is executive produced by Jony Ive and Woody Harrelson. The project hails from BBC and Apple Original Films.