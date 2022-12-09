The Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip Debuts at Game Awards

During tonight’s Game Award festivities, a new clip from The Super Mario Bros. Movie was shown off, giving viewers a peek at Mario and Toad’s rapport as they explore the Mushroom Kingdom.

“A plumber named Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi, trying to save a captured princess,” reads the film’s synopsis.

You can check out The Super Mario Bros. Movie clip below:

The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is being directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru). Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto are producing. Nintendo and Universal Pictures are co-financing the project.