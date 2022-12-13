Exclusive All In: Miracle at St. Bernard’s Clip Previews Inspiring Football Doc

ComingSoon is excited to debut an exclusive clip from All In: Miracle at St. Bernard’s, the feel-good high school football documentary. The film is now available through video-on-demand.

MORE: Food and Romance Clip Previews Peter Stormare and Marie Richardson-Led Rom-Com

“All In: Miracle at St. Bernard’s is about a high school football team whose championship wins help save a 100-year-old Catholic school in Fitchburg, Massachusetts struggling with insolvency, defying the odds in a touch-and-go underdog story,” reads the documentary’s synopsis. “There are twists and turns in this working-class tale to save the school from closure by the Church, including a mysterious anonymous donor, tight deadlines, close calls and the students’ creative employment of social media. The dramatic campaign to raise money and enrollment for a beloved institution amidst a magical football season results in a nail-biting, stirring story.”

Check out the exclusive All In: Miracle at St. Bernard’s clip below:

MORE: Exclusive The Mysterious Benedict Society Clip Shows an Intense Tony Hale

All In: Miracle at St. Bernard’s is directed by Gregg Backer and follows Ben Goolsby, Jacob Banchs, Dom Cuevas, Nico Mancini, Linda Anderson, Jason Branch, Johnny Pinard, Mark Pinard, Linda Lefaver, Stephen DiNatale, Tom Bingham, and Tyler Thibodeau. The film is now available through video-on-demand.