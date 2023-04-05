Joker 2 Photos Released, Todd Phillips Reflects as Folie à Deux Wraps

Two new Joker 2 photos have been released by director Todd Phillips to celebrate production wrapping on Folie à Deux. The photos show Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck. The DC drama is currently slated to hit the theaters on October 4, 2024.

“That’s a wrap,” wrote Phillips. “Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.”

Check out the new Joker 2 photos below:

Joker: Folie à Deux is once again being directed by Todd Phillips. The film will feature the return of Joaquin Phoenix as he reprises his Oscar-winning role as the titular DC villain. He will be joined by Grammy-winning superstar Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The sequel will also feature the return of Zazie Beetz’s Sophie, along with franchise newcomers Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey.

The 2019 film was both a critical and commercial success with a worldwide gross of over $1 billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. It received recognition from multiple major award-giving bodies, including two Oscars and two Golden Globes — both for Best Actor and Best Original Sound.