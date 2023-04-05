MaXXXine Cast: Kevin Bacon, Giancarlo Esposito, Halsey, & More Added

The official MaXXXine cast has been revealed, and the third movie in Ti West’s X horror trilogy is stacked with talent.

Joining Mia Goth is horror veteran Kevin Bacon, who most recently starred in They/Them, Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy), musician Moses Sumney (The Idol), Michelle Monaghan (Nanny), Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), award-winning artist Halsey, and Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame. Production will begin this month.

“The film follows Maxine (Goth), after the events of X, as the sole survivor who continues her journey towards fame setting out to make it as an actress in 1980’s Los Angeles,” says the logline.

The film is written and directed by Ti West, with Mia Goth reprising one of her two roles in X. It follows the release of Pearl, which saw Goth reprise her other role in a prequel. MaXXXine is produced by A24, Jacob Jaffke, Ti West, Goth, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss.