Ballerina Release Date Set for Ana de Armas’ John Wick Spin-off Movie

Lionsgate has revealed the Ballerina release date for the Ana de Armas-led John Wick spin-off movie. The highly anticipated film is set to debut in theaters on June 7, 2024 — just over a year from now.

“The world of John Wick expands with Ballerina, as Ana de Armas stars as an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma,” reads the film’s synopsis.

Ballerina is being directed by Len Wiseman from a screenplay written by Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and is being overseen by James Myers for Lionsgate. It stars Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus, with Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves. The spin-off is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Keanu Reeves, and Chad Stahelski.

The most recent movie in the franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4, recently crossed $250 million worldwide and is currently playing in theaters. The studio is also working on the prequel series The Continental, which will be debuting on Peacock as a limited series.