Paddington 3 Title & Production Start Date Revealed

Studiocanal is currently planning to start production on the long-in-development Paddington 3 this coming July 24, according to Deadline.

The sequel, titled Paddington In Peru, will bring the titular bear back to his birth country after spending time in the UK during the first two installments. It remains unclear whether or not Ben Whishaw would be returning as the voice of the iconic anthropomorphic bear. The outlet’s sources note that the upcoming film will feature a combination of returning and new cast members.

Paddington in Peru will be directed by Dougal Wilson in his feature directorial debut. It is being written by Mark Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont (Paddington 1 & 2, The Adventures of Paddington) based on the story by Paul King, Simon Farnaby, and Burton. Further details about its plot and characters are still being kept under wraps, but the movie will see Paddington “getting into sticky situations in deepest, darkest Peru.”

The film is executive produced by Paul King, Tim Wellspring, Jeffrey Clifford, Anna Marsh and Ron Halpern, with David Heyman, Rosie Alison, and Rob Silva serving as a producers.

“After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure,” King said in a statement. “Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably.”

Heyman added, “After an exacting search, we’re delighted that the brilliant Dougal Wilson will be directing the third Paddington film. A much-garlanded legend within the commercials world, we have long admired Dougal’s virtuoso work, and his gift for directing with heart, humor, surprise and vivid imaginative flair. He’s a wonderfully inventive kindred spirit for Paddington’s latest adventure with the Browns, and we’re thrilled to be working with him.”

Paddington is based on the best-selling and internationally adored series of children’s stories by British author Michael Bond, which have sold more than 35 million copies worldwide and have been translated into over 40 languages.

Paddington 2 made its debut in 2017 and earned highly positive reviews from critics. It was also a box office success with a worldwide gross of over $220 million against a reported $40 million budget.