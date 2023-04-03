Legendary Acquires Street Fighter Movie & TV Rights

Street Fighter has stayed in its native video game realm for some time. However, that’s seemingly about to change since Legendary Entertainment has acquired the film and TV rights for Capcom’s legendary fighting game series.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s report had no other details including possible shows or films coming from this deal. It only stated that Capcom and Legendary will work together on “future projects.”

Street Fighter has transitioned to other forms of media in the past, most notably the 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Julia, and Ming-Na Wen. There were various other animated shows and live-action spin-offs, like the 2009 film Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li and 2014 web series Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist.

However, it has not been as prevalent in the non-interactive space when compared to its genre peer Mortal Kombat in recent years, as the bloodier franchise has gotten three animated movies and a live-action film (which has a sequel in the works) since 2020. Street Fighter has still been active in the game space, though, and is quite close to the release of its sixth numbered entry.