Box Office Results: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Claims Top Spot

Paramount/eOne’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves took the No. 1 spot at the domestic and worldwide box office this weekend. Deadline reports the fantasy adventure starring Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez took in $38.5M stateside and $33M internationally for a $71.5M global start.

Those numbers beat projections, but the trade notes the ticket sales may not be enough to continue the franchise. However, terrific exit scores give hope for a long run at the box; still, with The Super Mario Bros. Movie opening this weekend and steady returns from John Wick: Chapter 4, it may be difficult for D&D to stay afloat.

John Wick dipped 62% at the domestic box office and earned $28M in Week 2, but also shot past $245M globally. The third sequel in the action franchise already made more than John Wick ($86M) and John Wick: Chapter 2 ($171M) and will likely overcome John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum ($327M) in the weeks ahead.

