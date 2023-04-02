Box Office Results: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Claims Top Spot

Paramount/eOne’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves took the No. 1 spot at the domestic and worldwide box office this weekend. Deadline reports the fantasy adventure starring Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez took in $38.5M stateside and $33M internationally for a $71.5M global start.
Those numbers beat projections, but the trade notes the ticket sales may not be enough to continue the franchise. However, terrific exit scores give hope for a long run at the box; still, with The Super Mario Bros. Movie opening this weekend and steady returns from John Wick: Chapter 4, it may be difficult for D&D to stay afloat.
John Wick dipped 62% at the domestic box office and earned $28M in Week 2, but also shot past $245M globally. The third sequel in the action franchise already made more than John Wick ($86M) and John Wick: Chapter 2 ($171M) and will likely overcome John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum ($327M) in the weeks ahead.
Box Office Results: Domestic Top 10
- Dungeons & Dragons (Par) 3,855 theaters, Fri $15.4M, $13.1M, Sun $10M, 3-day $38.5M/Wk 1
- John Wick Chapter 4 (LG) 3,855 theaters, Fri $7.85M (-73%), Sat $12.3M Sun $8M 3-day $28.2M (-62%), Total $122.8M/Wk 2
- Scream VI (Par) 3,106 theaters (-339), Fri $1.55M (-37%), Sat $2.3M, Sun $1.4M 3-day $5.3M (-36%), Total $98.2M/Wk 4
- His Only Son (Angel) 1,920 theaters, Fri $2.1M, Sat $1.7M Sun $1.5M 3-day $5.3M/Wk 1
- Creed III (MGM) 2,827 (-380) theaters, Fri $1.4M (-35%), Sat $2.2M Sun $1.3M 3-day $5M (-39%), Total $148.5M/Wk 5
- Shazam: Fury of the Gods (WB) 3,451 (-620) theaters, Fri $1.2M (-49%), Sat $2.1M Sun $1.3M 3 day $4.7M (-49%), Total $53.5M/Wk 3
- A Thousand and One (Foc) 926 theaters, Fri $700K, Sat $650K Sun $450K 3-day $1.8M/Wk 1
- 65 (Sony) 2,113 (-673) theaters, Fri $440K (-49%), Sat $695K Sun $445K 3-day $1.58M (-51%), Total $30.5M/Wk 4
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Dis) 1,440 (-475) theaters, Fri $338K (-44%) Sat $550K Sun $342K 3-day $1.23M (-49%), Total $212M/Wk 7
- Jesus Revolution (LG) 1,415 (-549), Fri $291K Sat $413K Sun $296K , 3-day $1M (-47%) Total $50.9M/Wk 6