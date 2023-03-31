Fantastic Four MCU Movie Finds New Writer

The MCU’s forthcoming Fantastic Four movie has found a new writer — one with a couple of major projects already under their belt.

THR is reporting that Josh Friedman, who worked on Avatar: The Way of Water, Terminator: Dark Fate, and 2005’s War of the Worlds, has been tapped to write the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s upcoming Fantastic Four movie. Friedman is replacing previous writers Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, who were brought on last September.

Currently, little is known about the upcoming Fantastic Four film. A recent rumor pegged star Adam Driver as one of the front-runners to play Reed Richards, while other reports have mentioned that Elvis star Austin Butler has been eyed to play the role of Johnny Storm, otherwise known as The Human Torch. The film is being directed by Matt Shakman and is set to make its debut during Phase 6 of the MCU, on February 14, 2025.

Marvel’s Fantastic Four comic book series, which was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, debuted in 1961 and was the first superhero team title produced by Marvel Comics.