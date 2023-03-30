Captain America: New World Order Set Photos Show Harrison Ford’s MCU Debut

A number of Captain America: New World Order set photos have made their way online, giving fans their first look at Harrison Ford in his role as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, as well as two other cast members.

JustJared and various posts across Twitter show not only Ford on set, but also Tim Blake Nelson — who played Dr. Samuel Sterns (Leader) in The Incredible Hulk. The set photos also show off Shira Hass, who is set to play Ruth Bat-Seraph, a.k.a. Sabra, in the upcoming film.

In the world of Marvel Comics, Sterns is a janitor who comes into contact with gamma radiation, which mutates him into a green-skinned, super-intelligent entity known as The Leader. Sabra is a separate superhero, who is traditionally a mutant in the comics, that works as a secret service agent.

You can check out the Captain America: New World Order set photos below:

First set photo of Shira Hass as Sabra in Captain America : New World Order.



Captain America: New World Order will be directed by Julius Onah from a screenplay written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. The film features Mackie reprising his role as Sam Wilson, who has now officially taken on the mantle of the MCU’s new Captain America.

Mackie will be joined by returning Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly, who are once again playing the roles of Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively, as well as MCU newcomer Shira Haas as Sabra.