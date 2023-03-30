Listen to an Exclusive Track from Mark Tewarson’s Assassin

ComingSoon is pleased to present an exclusive track from Assassin – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring music by composer Mark Tewarson. Listen to the track, titled “Helicopter Fight,” below and check out the full digital album when it is released on March 31.

The soundtrack to Assassin was created with modular synthesizers, strings, piano, and percussion. There are background textures made up of warbling synths and distorted voices punctuated with emotive piano and string melodies. There are thundering, submerged-sounding drums, pulsing synths, and free radical string jabs. Overall, there is an off-balance, and disorienting quality to many of the sounds to match the emotional state of the characters, who are assassins inhabiting other people’s bodies.

When revolutionary, experimental human drone tech falls into enemy hands, it’s up to the leader of an elite C.I.A. group (Bruce Willis) and his team to draft a black-ops soldier into service to retrieve the weapons system at any cost. Co-starring Dominic Purcell (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Assassin is a pulse-pounding sci-fi action thriller.

Assassin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracks