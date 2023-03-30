Listen to an Exclusive Track from Mark Tewarson’s Assassin

By Jeff Ames

ComingSoon is pleased to present an exclusive track from Assassin – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring music by composer Mark Tewarson. Listen to the track, titled “Helicopter Fight,” below and check out the full digital album when it is released on March 31.

The soundtrack to Assassin was created with modular synthesizers, strings, piano, and percussion. There are background textures made up of warbling synths and distorted voices punctuated with emotive piano and string melodies. There are thundering, submerged-sounding drums, pulsing synths, and free radical string jabs. Overall, there is an off-balance, and disorienting quality to many of the sounds to match the emotional state of the characters, who are assassins inhabiting other people’s bodies.

When revolutionary, experimental human drone tech falls into enemy hands, it’s up to the leader of an elite C.I.A. group (Bruce Willis) and his team to draft a black-ops soldier into service to retrieve the weapons system at any cost. Co-starring Dominic Purcell (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Assassin is a pulse-pounding sci-fi action thriller.

Assassin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracks

  1. Assassin
  2. Alexa’s Theme
  3. Car Talk
  4. Alley Fight
  5. To The Base
  6. The Plan
  7. Not My Body
  8. Fight Under The Pier
  9. The Fixer’s Fix
  10. Day One
  11. The Limbic System
  12. Nightmares
  13. Broken Glass
  14. Day 2
  15. Running Out of Time
  16. Fashion Shoot
  17. Helicopter Fight
  18. Not A Date
  19. Homecoming
  20. She Looks Tired
  21. Driving Flashbacks
  22. A Happy Waitress
  23. Back At The Base
  24. Dream Flashbacks
  25. What’s Bothering You
  26. Who Am I
  27. Rescue Mission
  28. The Hallway
  29. The Final Fight
  30. Aftermath
  31. Alexa’s Themed Reprise
Jeff Ames
Jeff Ames

Share article

Trending

Marvel and DC

Related

X