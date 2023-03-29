Marvel’s Thunderbolts Finds New Writer, Reuniting Steven Yeun With Beef Creator

Marvel Studios has found a new writer for Thunderbolts as the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5 movie will now be scripted by Lee Sung Jin.

This will be a reunion for Lee, director Jake Schreier, and actor Steven Yeun, who will make his MCU debut in the movie. Lee created the Netflix series Beef, which Yeun starred in and Schreier directed. Lee is replacing Black Widow writer Eric Pearson, who was originally announced as the project’s writer. The Beef showrunner has also written for Tuca & Bertie, Dave, and Silicon Valley, though this will be his first movie.

“I’m rewriting [Thunderbolts],” Lee told Variety, who broke the news of his involvement. “It’s the whole squad again. Jake asked me if I would come on board. I probably should have taken a break, but there’s a lot of themes and exciting things about the movie that I couldn’t help but sign on.”

The movie is also set to feature Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Hannah Jon-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kerleynko, and Ayo Edebiri. Thunderbolts is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 26, 2024, as part of Phase 5.