Kill Boksoon Netflix Release Date & Time

Kill Boksoon starring Cannes-winning actress Jeon Do-yeon is finally coming to Netflix.

A much-anticipated action comedy about a woman working as a killer for hire is premiering this week. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Kill Boksoon on Netflix

Netflix will add Kill Boksoon to its available content at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, March 31. The movie is written and directed by Byun Sung-hyun (The Merciless, Kingmaker). The story follows a mother who’s struggling to balance raising her teenage daughter with her job as a contract killer. The film will also star So Kyung-gu (Public Enemy), Esom (Taxi Driver), Ko Kyo-hwan (D.P.), Kim Si-a (Ashin of the North), Lee Yeon (Juvenile Justice), Jang In-sub (Who Are You: School 2015), and Choi Byung-mo.

“Hired by the killing agency MK Ent., Gil Boksoon is both a killer with a 100% success rate and a mother of her teenage daughter, Jae-young. While Boksoon might be a seasoned assassin, she struggles with parenting. When it is about time to renew her contract with her agency, she makes up her mind to retire to repair the relationship with her daughter,” says the synopsis. “While on her final assignment, before notifying the company of her decision regarding the contract, Boksoon discovers a secret about the mission and breaks the rule that killers must try to execute all assignments regardless of the circumstances. Now she becomes the target of her agency and the entire hitman industry.”