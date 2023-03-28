Trey Parker to Direct Slave Reenactment Comedy from Kendrick Lamar

South Park co-creator Trey Parker is set to direct the previously announced live-action comedy from himself and Matt Stone, as well as producers Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free, according to a report from Above the Line.

Parker and Stone announced last year that they would be producing a live-action comedy alongside producers Lamar and Free. At the time, no director was attached to the project, but it seems as if Parker has stepped into the role in the year since its announcement.

Parker is no stranger to working behind the camera, having directed the 1993 film Cannibal! The Musical!, 1997’s Orgazmo, 2004’s Team America: World Police, as well as the various South Park films and television specials throughout the years, including 1999’s South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.

The film will “depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his,” says the official description for the film written by Vernon Chatman (South Park).

“On behalf of Paramount Pictures and the wider ViacomCBS family, we look forward to ushering in the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience,” Paramount Pictures president & CEO Brian Robbins said of the project last year.

Producers on the project include Lamar, Stone, Parker, and Dave Free. Paramount will distribute the feature in theaters, while Paramount Plus has streaming rights. Production is set to start later this year in spring.