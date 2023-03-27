Disney’s Live-Action The Aristocats Remake Finds Its Director

The director for Disney’s live-action and CGI hybrid remake of The Aristocats has been chosen.

Deadline is reporting that Oscar-winning director and musician Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson will be directing the remake while also serving as an executive producer and overseeing the movie’s music. The film will be written by Will Gluck, who will produce for Olive Bridge, and Keith Bunin and executive produced by Tarik Trotter, Shawn Gee, and Zarah Zohlman for Two One Five Entertainment.

Questlove won an Oscar in 2022 for his documentary Summer of Soul. Beyond filmmaking, he is a member of the famous Philadelphia band Roots and has won six Grammy awards.

The Aristocats was originally released in 1970 and was the last movie to be personally approved by Walt Disney before his death in 1966. The movie follows a group of aristocratic cats who must team up with a charismatic tomcat after being kidnapped by a butler in an attempt to steal their inheritance.