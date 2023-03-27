Brie Larson’s Fast X Character Is Mr. Nobody’s Daughter

New details have been revealed about Brie Larson’s Fast X character and we now know that she has existing connections to the Fast & Furious universe.

It turns out that Larson’s character, Tess, is the daughter of Mr. Nobody from the series. Mr. Nobody is a former CIA agent played by Kurt Russell. Introduced in Furious 7, the character would also appear in The Fate of the Furious and F9, where it was revealed that he saved Sung Kang’s Han Seoul-Oh.

“She is technically Agency, but she’s kind of a bridge, in a way. She doesn’t go along with the way that the Agency’s headed now that her father isn’t there,” Larson told Total Film. “She believes in the legacy that her father set up, which is standing with Dom and standing with the Toretto family, and is fighting for that. Dom knows that she has a strong mind and definitely respects that she’s gone out of her way to talk to him and wants to build trust. What he asks of Tess is a test. Like, if it’s an impossible task, and she can get it done, then that’s family for life.”

Fast X is being directed by Transporter director Louis Leterrier, who took over the role from Justin Lin after Lin suddenly exited the project due to creative differences. The film is written by Lin and Dan Mazeau, with Lin still attached as a producer

Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, John Cena, Jason Statham, and Scott Eastwood reprise their respective roles in the film. The tenth installment also features the additions of franchise newcomers Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and Alan Ritchson (Reacher).