Box Office Results: John Wick 4 Ignites With Franchise Record Start

The excellent John Wick: Chapter 4 got off to a rockin’ start at the domestic and worldwide box office this weekend. Domestically, the action sequel hauled a massive $73.5 million, while the international cume is an impressive $64 million — both franchise bests — for a worldwide take of $137.5 million. Per Deadline, that marks Keanu Reeves’ second-best-live-action domestic opening behind 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded ($91.7 million in 2003) and second-best worldwide debut behind only The Matrix Revolution‘s $201.4 million in 2003.
Wick also took down Halloween Kills’ $49.4M opening to become the biggest R-rated post-pandemic debut. Viewers flocked to see the action epic on Imax, which collected a robust $12.7 million worldwide. Also of note, this is just the fifth time in 40 years that a fourth installment set a franchise record in its opening weekend.
On a not-so-positive note, Shazam! Fury of the Gods dipped 68% in Week 2, collecting just $9.7 million for a $46.3 million domestic total thus far. Ouch. Scream VI came in third with $8.4 million (-52%) and has made $89.9 million domestically, while Creed III snagged another $8.36 million to bring its domestic total to $140.88 million.
Also, for those keeping count, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water moved up to No. 7 on the All-Time Domestic Box Office chart, overtaking Avengers: Infinity War’s $678M haul, and is $20M behind Black Panther ($700M). Worldwide, the sequel sits at No. 3 with $2.3B.
Box Office Results: Domestic Top 10
- John Wick: Chapter 4 (LG) 3,855 theaters, Fri $29.4M, Sat $25.8M Sun $18.2M 3-day $73.5M/Wk 1
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods (WB) 4,071 theaters, Fri $2.37M (-80%), Sat $4.3M Sun $3M 3-day $9.7M (-68%), Total $46.3M/ Wk 2
- Scream VI (Par) 3,355 theaters (-321), Fri $2.46M (-53%) Sat $3.6M Sun $2.29M 3-day $8.4M (-52%), Total $89.9M/Wk 3
- Creed III (MGM) 3,207 theaters (-270), Fri $2.279M (-48%) Sat $3.7M Sun $2.3M 3-day $8.36M (-46%), Total $140.88M/Wk 4
- 65 (Sony) 2,786 (-619) theaters, Fri $865K (-45%), Sat $1.4M Sun $950K 3-day $3.25M (-44%), Total $27.8M/Wk 3
- Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania (Dis) 1,915 (-735) theaters, Fri $609k (-48%) Sat $1.1M Sun $691K 3-day $2.42M (-42%), Total $209.8M/Wk 6
- Cocaine Bear (Uni) 2,207 (-480) theaters, Fri $600k (-45%) Sat $930K Sun $560K 3-day $2.09M (-47%)/Total $62.1M/Wk 5
- Jesus Revolution (LG) 1,964 theaters (-390), Fri $547K (-43%) Sat $810K Sun $643K 3-day $2M (-43%)/Total $49M/ Wk 5
- Champions (Foc) 1,917 (-1,122) theaters, Fri $420K (-52%) Sat $690k Sun $430K 3-day $1.54M (-50%)/Total $13.5M/Wk 3
- Avatar: The Way of Water (Dis) 935 theaters (-255), Fri $316K (-39%) Sat $636K Sun $448K 3-day $1.4M (-33%)Total $680.4M /Wk 15