Box Office Results: John Wick 4 Ignites With Franchise Record Start

The excellent John Wick: Chapter 4 got off to a rockin’ start at the domestic and worldwide box office this weekend. Domestically, the action sequel hauled a massive $73.5 million, while the international cume is an impressive $64 million — both franchise bests — for a worldwide take of $137.5 million. Per Deadline, that marks Keanu Reeves’ second-best-live-action domestic opening behind 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded ($91.7 million in 2003) and second-best worldwide debut behind only The Matrix Revolution‘s $201.4 million in 2003.

Wick also took down Halloween Kills’ $49.4M opening to become the biggest R-rated post-pandemic debut. Viewers flocked to see the action epic on Imax, which collected a robust $12.7 million worldwide. Also of note, this is just the fifth time in 40 years that a fourth installment set a franchise record in its opening weekend.

On a not-so-positive note, Shazam! Fury of the Gods dipped 68% in Week 2, collecting just $9.7 million for a $46.3 million domestic total thus far. Ouch. Scream VI came in third with $8.4 million (-52%) and has made $89.9 million domestically, while Creed III snagged another $8.36 million to bring its domestic total to $140.88 million.

Also, for those keeping count, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water moved up to No. 7 on the All-Time Domestic Box Office chart, overtaking Avengers: Infinity War’s $678M haul, and is $20M behind Black Panther ($700M). Worldwide, the sequel sits at No. 3 with $2.3B.

Box Office Results: Domestic Top 10