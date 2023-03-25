Joker 2 Set Photos Show Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn Outfit in Folie à Deux

New Joker 2 set photos have been released showing what Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn outfit will look like. The talented musician and actress is seen in full make-up showing her character’s transformation. The Joaquin Phoenix-led DC drama is currently slated to hit the theaters on October 4, 2024.

Check out the Joker: Folie à Deux set photos below:

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 25: Lady Gaga is seen at movie set of the ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ on March 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Joker: Folie à Deux is once again being directed by Todd Phillips. The film will feature the return of Joaquin Phoenix as he reprises his Oscar-winning role as the titular DC villain. He will be joined by Grammy-winning superstar Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The sequel will also feature the return of Zazie Beetz’s Sophie, along with franchise newcomers Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey.

The 2019 film was both a critical and commercial success with a worldwide gross of over $1 billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. It received recognition from multiple major award-giving bodies, including two Oscars and two Golden Globes — both for Best Actor and Best Original Sound.