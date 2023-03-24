Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Runtime Is Longest in MCU Series

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 runtime has been revealed ahead of the May 5 release of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios sequel.

Atom Tickets lists Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s runtime as two hours and 29 minutes, or 149 minutes, making it the longest film in the Guardians of the Galaxy series. The first Guardians of the Galaxy stands at 122 minutes — or two hours and two minutes — while Vol. 2 is 137 minutes, or two hours and 17 minutes.

“In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days,” reads the synopsis. “Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is once again written and directed by James Gunn. MCU vets Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel are returning to reprise their respective roles as Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Kraglin, Nebula, Mantis, Rocket, and Groot.

The sequel will also serve as the introduction of franchise newcomers Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Maria Bakalova, who have signed on for the roles of Adam Warlock, the High Evolutionary, and Cosmo the Spacedog.