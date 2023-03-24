Magazine Dreams Release Date Set for Jonathan Majors Bodybuilding Movie

Magazine Dreams‘ release date has been announced, placing the Jonathan Majors-led bodybuilding movie towards the end of the year.

Officially set to release on December 8, 2023, Magazine Dreams received positive reviews upon its debut at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. It is the next film in a strong year for Majors, who was recently seen as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and as Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson in Creed III

“Aspiring bodybuilder Killian Maddox (Jonathan Majors) struggles to find human connection in this exploration of celebrity and violence,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Nothing deters him from his fiercely protected dream of superstardom, not even the doctors who warn him of the permanent damage he causes to himself with his quest.”

Magazine Dreams was written and directed by Elijah Bynum. It stars Jonathan Majors, Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O’Hearn, Harrison Page, and Harriet Sansom Harris. It was produced by Jennifer Fox, Dan Gilroy, Jeffrey Soros, and Simon Horsman.