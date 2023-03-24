Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, & More Join Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel

Three new stars have been added to the cast of the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel, with some prominent comedians among them.

Deadline is reporting that Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), and Emily Alyn Lind (Gossip Girl) are the latest stars to join the sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The sequel is currently going under the working title of Firehouse — a reference to the firehouse headquarters that prominently featured in the first two Ghostbusters films and Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot.

The sequel is still scheduled to arrive in theaters later this year on December 20, 2023, pitting it directly against the film adaptation of the musical The Color Purple. Additionally, the sequel will also make its debut in the same month as other high-profile projects such as Wonka and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Firehouse is being directed by Gil Kenan from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jason Reitman. The next chapter in the Spengler family story will also feature the return of the main cast, including Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, and Mckenna Grace, who was actually the first cast member to confirm her return. It was previously confirmed that the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel would officially be heading back to New York City — the franchise’s original setting.

The 2021 film earned a worldwide gross of more than $200 million at the box office. It starred Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, and Paul Rudd. It also featured the return of franchise stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts.