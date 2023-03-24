SnyderCon Tickets Now Available for Zack Snyder’s Snyderverse Celebration

Tickets for director Zack Snyder’s “Full Circle, a Special Three-Day Celebration of the Snyderverse Trilogy” screenings are now available, with all proceeds going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
You can purchase tickets to each showing on the AFSP website.
The SnyderCon schedule is as follows:
Day 1
- Date: Friday, April 28th
- Film: Man of Steel
- Time: 5:00 p.m. Reception, 6:00 p.m. Screening followed by Q&A in person and live-streamed featuring Zack & Special Guests
- Ticket: $150.00
- Location: ArtCenter Hillside Campus, 1700 Lida St., Pasadena, CA 91103
Day 2
- Date: Saturday, April 29th
- Film: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition
- Time: 3:00 p.m. Screening followed by Q&A in person and live-streamed plus a poster signing featuring Zack & Special Guests
- Ticket: $150.00
- Location: ArtCenter Hillside Campus, 1700 Lida St., Pasadena, CA 91103
Day 3
- Date: Sunday, April 30th
- Film: Zack Snyder’s Justice League
- Time: 1:00 p.m. Screening followed by Q&A in person and live-streamed featuring Zack & Special Guests
- Ticket: $175.00
- Location: 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608
A new poster for the event, which shows a cracked statue of Superman and each Justice League member’s symbol, can be seen below: