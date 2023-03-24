SnyderCon Tickets Now Available for Zack Snyder’s Snyderverse Celebration

Tickets for director Zack Snyder’s “Full Circle, a Special Three-Day Celebration of the Snyderverse Trilogy” screenings are now available, with all proceeds going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

You can purchase tickets to each showing on the AFSP website.

The SnyderCon schedule is as follows:

Day 1

Date: Friday, April 28th

Friday, April 28th Film: Man of Steel

Time: 5:00 p.m. Reception, 6:00 p.m. Screening followed by Q&A in person and live-streamed featuring Zack & Special Guests

$150.00 Location: ArtCenter Hillside Campus, 1700 Lida St., Pasadena, CA 91103

Day 2

Date: Saturday, April 29th

Saturday, April 29th Film: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition

Time: 3:00 p.m. Screening followed by Q&A in person and live-streamed plus a poster signing featuring Zack & Special Guests

$150.00 Location: ArtCenter Hillside Campus, 1700 Lida St., Pasadena, CA 91103

Day 3

Date: Sunday, April 30th

Sunday, April 30th Film: Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Time: 1:00 p.m. Screening followed by Q&A in person and live-streamed featuring Zack & Special Guests

$175.00 Location: 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608

A new poster for the event, which shows a cracked statue of Superman and each Justice League member’s symbol, can be seen below: