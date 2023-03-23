Mission: Impossible 8 Photos Show an Unexpected Return and New Cast Member

As production on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two continues, director Christopher McQuarrie has welcomed another member to the cast of the upcoming eighth and final installment of the action franchise. McQuarrie took to Instagram to confirm that Rolf Saxon (Saving Private Ryan), who played CIA analyst William Donloe in 1996’s Mission: Impossible, will officially be returning to the Tom Cruise-led sequel.

Besides Saxon, it also been confirmed that Lucy Tulugarjuk has joined the cast. The Oscar-winning filmmaker also shared first-look photos of Saxon’s return and Tulugarjuk’s unnamed character.

Following the large critical and commercial success of the past two films, writer/director Christopher McQuarrie inked a deal with the studio to return to write and direct the next two installments. Joining Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is returning franchise alums Rebecca Ferguson (Doctor Sleep), Simon Pegg (Ready Player One), Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction), Vanessa Kirby (Hobbs & Shaw), and Henry Czerny (Ready or Not).

The upcoming films will introduce Mission: Impossible newcomers Shea Whigham (Joker), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Avengers: Infinity War), and Esai Morales (La Bamba, Titans), who will replace Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) for the villain role. Dead Reckoning Part Two will also include Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman, Janet McTeer, and Hannah Waddingham.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two will be released on July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively.