Top Gun: Maverick Prime Video Release Date & Time

Top Gun: Maverick is flying to Prime Video this week.

One of the 2022 most successful movies will soon be available on Amazon’s streaming service. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Top Gun: Maverick on Prime Video

Prime Video will add Top Gun: Maverick to its available content at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, March 24. On the West Coast, the movie will hit the streaming service at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, March 23. Written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, and Eric Warren Singer, the movie explores the end of the era of dogfighting in a world of drone technology and fifth-generation fighters. Maverick is now a flight instructor, who takes Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s late partner Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, under his wing. Initially released on May 27, the film grossed over $1.4 billion at the box office during its theatrical run. The movie won the Oscar for Best Sound after landing six nominations, including Best Picture.

Joining Cruise are Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, Manny Jacinto, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Jean Louisa Kelly, Charles Parnell, Ed Harris, and more.

Tony Scott directed the original Top Gun movie starring Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Skerritt. The film won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Take My Breath Away,” performed by Berlin. In 2015, the United States Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry, finding it “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”