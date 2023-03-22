Zack Snyder Details Mystery DCU Announcement After Justice League Teases

Director Zack Snyder has finally revealed what he was teasing in his various DC-themed Vero posts over the last week.

On a stream on the YouTube channel The Nerd Queens, Snyder announced that as part of SnyderCon, there will be a screening of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League in Los Angeles in April. The movies will be screened on April 28, 29, and 30, respectively, with the IMAX version of Justice League being played on April 30.

Tickets to the event are planned to go on sale later this month, while the schedule is as follows (via ComicBookMovie):

Man of Steel will play on April 28 at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, CA, followed by a post-film Q&A panel.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice will play on April 29 at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, CA, followed by a fan signing.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will play on April 30 at Universal City Walk in Universal City, CA, followed by a post-film Q&A panel.

Snyder spoke about why he wanted to do this event, stating that it’s a “coming together of different things.”

“It’s kind of a nice, if you will, coming together of different things,” Snyder said at the start of the stream. “I had always wanted to screen my three DC movies in the theater together, and it was always one of those things that we were never sure would ever happen.

“Because the IMAX version of Justice League … we have screened it a couple of times in the black-and-white version. I just wasn’t sure there was going to be another time when we could get the color version into the theater, but I really wanted everyone to see the movie in IMAX because it was formatted for IMAX. It’s really designed for an IMAX experience. When you see it in IMAX, I think it’s completely different from when you see it on TV.”

Snyder’s last DC film was Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was released in 2021 — nearly four years after the initial release of Justice League. This version of the movie was a director’s cut by Snyder that featured additional characters not seen in the theatrical cut and had a run time of just over four hours. In late 2022, director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were made Co-CEOs of DC Studios, prompting a wide reshuffle of DC’s television and film projects.