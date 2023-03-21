Mother Mary: Anne Hathaway & Michaela Coel to Lead A24’s Music Drama

A24 has announced that Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and Emmy winner Michaela Coel have signed on for the leading roles in the upcoming epic melodrama titled Mother Mary. The project will see Hathaway portraying a fictional pop star and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer, played by Coel.

Mother Mary will be written and directed by David Lowery, who previously collaborated with A24 on 2021’s medieval fantasy The Green Knight. The drama will also feature original music written and produced by Jack Antonoff and Charlie XCX, with Daniel Hart also signing on to compose the score.

The film will be produced by Lowery, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston, Jeanie Igoe, Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo, and Jonathan Saubach. Filming will take place in Germany.

Hathaway gained recognition for her iconic roles in The Princess Diaries, Ella Enchanted, The Devil Wears Prada, Interstellar, and Ocean’s 8. For her performance in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Les Misérables, she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

As for Coel, she received critical acclaim for her work in the HBO drama I May Destroy You as a creator, writer, and leading star. She recently made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where she played Dora Milaje warrior Aneka.