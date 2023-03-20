Nancy Meyers Confirms Title of Next Romantic Comedy Movie

Father of the Bride director Nancy Meyers took to Instagram to confirm the first details about her upcoming romantic comedy movie, which is currently in search of a new home. She revealed that her feature directorial comeback will be titled Paris Paramount, inspired by iconic comedy filmmaker Ernst Lubitsch’s quote which reads, “I’ve been to Paris, France, and I’ve been to Paris, Paramount, and frankly, I prefer Paris, Paramount.”

Meyers also shared a brief description of the project, explaining that the story will be about “a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do.” The filmmaker’s statement comes after it was recently reported that Netflix decided to exit Paris Paramount due to budgetary disagreements. It’s still unclear as to whether or not Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Owen Wilson, and Michael Fassbender would still be attached to star in the movie.

Paris Paramount will be written, produced, and directed by Meyers, who’s best known for her work in a number of classic movies including Private Benjamin, The Parent Trap, What Women Want, and Something’s Gotta Give. The movie is being described as a semi-autobiography movie about a filmmaker and a producer, who are exes and former collaborators that must once again work together for their next great hit.

The film will revolve around “a talented young writer-director who falls in love with a producer, with the pair making several successful films before calling it quits romantically and professionally. The two are forced back together, however, when a great new project arises, and they find themselves teamed up again and having to deal with high stakes and volatile stars.”

Johansson will also next be seen in Wes Anderson’s next star-studded dramedy Asteroid City and the space race film Project Artemis with Channing Tatum. Meanwhile, Cruz is currently filming Michael Mann’s Ferrari biopic.