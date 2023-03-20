Nope Prime Video Release Date & Time

Prime Video adds Nope to its content this week.

Jordan Peele’s latest movie will finally be available for the streaming service subscribers. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Nope on Prime Video

Prime Video will add Nope to its available content at 12 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March. 21. Fans on the West Coast can watch it starting at 9 p.m. PT on Monday, March 20. Jordan Peele wrote and directed the movie. The highly touted director previously earned an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for his directorial feature debut Get Out. Peele’s credits include 2019’s Us, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke. Nope earned more than $171 million during its theatrical run.

“Following their father’s shocking death, Hollywood animal wrangler OJ (Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald (Palmer) begin observing unexplained phenomena on their vast Southern California ranch that leads them down an obsessive rabbit hole as they plot attempts to capture the mystery on camera,” reads the synopsis. “Along with a former child star turned family theme park ringmaster (Yeun) who neighbors the siblings, the pair’s efforts to chase the spectacle soon bring terrifying consequences and unimaginable horror. The result is a complex social thriller that unpacks the seeds of violence, risk and opportunism that are inseparable from the romanticized history of the American West … and from show business itself.”

Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya leads the “expansive horror epic” Nope. Kaluuya is officially reuniting with Peele following the successful release of 2017’s Get Out. Joining him are Keke Palmer (Hustle) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari). The cast includes Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, Wrenn Schmidt, and Keith David. Additionally, Donna Mills, Barbie Ferreira, Devon Graye, Eddie Jemison, Oz Perkins, Terry Notary, Andrew Patrick Ralston, and Jennifer Lafleur.

Nope is a production by Monkeypaw Productions and Universal Pictures, with Peele and Ian Cooper attached as producers.