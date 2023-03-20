Disappointing Aladdin 2 Update Given by Mena Massoud

Despite the financial success of 2019’s live-action Aladdin remake, it seems the planned sequel may not be happening after all.

When a Twitter user asked Mena Massoud, who played the titular character in the remake, if Aladdin 2 was still happening, the actor replied with a simple, “Very unlikely at this point.”

Very unlikely at this point — Mena Massoud (@MenaMassoud) March 15, 2023

Just under two months ago, a report said that Will Smith would be returning to play the Genie in the live-action Aladdin sequel, which would reportedly feature the character in an even bigger role than that of the first film. Based on Massoud’s update, it seems that may no longer be the case.

Aladdin was released in 2019 and starred Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott as Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively, with Smith starring as the Genie. The film was directed by Guy Ritchie and although it received a mixed reaction from audiences and critics, it was a massive success, grossing over $1 billion worldwide and becoming the ninth highest-grossing film of 2019.