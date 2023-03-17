Lance Reddick Passes Away: The Wire & John Wick Star Was 60

The acting world is once again in mourning as Lance Reddick has passed away.

The 60-year-old’s body was found at his home this morning. The cause of death is unclear but law enforcement believes it to be natural, per TMZ. Reddick had been doing press for the John Wick series in recent weeks.

Best known for playing Cedric Daniels in The Wire from 2002 through 2008, the talented actor also found success on other hit television series, such as Bosch, Fringe, Lost, and Oz. Reddick also found success in movies and put forth memorable performances in Charon in the John Wick franchise and Guillermin in Godzilla vs. Kong. He also ventured into the realm of video games as he had key roles in Quantum Break, Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel, and Destiny.

Most recently, Reddick was seen as Albert Wesker in Netflix’s Resident Evil series and as Renzo in Farzar. He’ll be seen as Zeus in the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians Disney+ series, alongside several movie roles in John Wick: Chapter 4, White Men Can’t Jump, and Ballerina.

ComingSoon sends condolences to Reddick’s family and friends at this time.